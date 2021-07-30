‘Not for me’ – Ex-PL star questions impact Liverpool signing Konate will have this season

Frank McAvennie has questioned the likely impact Liverpool’s summer signing, Ibrahima Konate, will have this season.

The Frenchman was brought into the club after Jurgen Klopp’s men were ravaged by injuries in the backline the prior term, with starting duo Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez both sidelined for much of the campaign.

“I can see them spending a bit of money but they never seem to have any,” the former West Ham United forward told Football Insider.

“Look at the money Manchester United are spending. They have that new centre-half but is he going to make a load of difference?

“Is he going to get them back to where they were? Not for me.”

The Reds are expected to do further business beyond the ex-RB Leipzig centre-half, with the Premier League outfit reportedly reliant to an extent on player sales.

While signing Konate may not guarantee us the title this coming season, it does plug a significant hole that derailed our title defence last year.

A Gini Wijnaldum replacement is certainly important – if not critical – to any success this term, mainly due to the likelihood of the midfield suffering from injuries.

Realistically, however, our strongest starting-XI is more than capable of mounting a proper title challenge this time around – if injuries are largely kept at bay.

