(Photo) ‘Banter was flying’ – Ex-Liverpool star Sturridge reunited with Henderson in Spain

Former Anfield favourite Daniel Sturridge took to Twitter this morning to share an image of himself and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson reunited in Mallorca.

The striker was keen to praise his old teammate whom he labelled a “special player and leader” for the club.

Was good to catch up with my bro @JHenderson in Mallorca. Banter was flying as usual. Genuinely miss these vibes, we used to sit next to each other at training and the stadium.Special player and leader for @LFC . Bro 4 life ❤️🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/PlptMTI2hW — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) July 30, 2021

The 31-year-old is training with Real Mallorca ahead of the next campaign, having been out of football following his release by Turkish outfit Trabzonspor early in 2020.

In his prime, Sturridge was an absolute force of nature in our forward line, most notably linking up superbly with former Red Luis Suarez in the infamous 2013/14 campaign in which we fell just short of the league title.

Injury problems – which fans will be more than familiar with from the prior campaign alone – ultimately played a significant role in the downward slope of his Liverpool career, culminating in a free transfer to Turkey in the summer of 2019.

That being said, we’d love nothing more than to see the Englishman reinvigorate his career and earn a move to a top-flight club, which is certainly a possibility if he makes a positive impression training in Spain.

