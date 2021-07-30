Trent Alexander-Arnold signs new long-term contract with Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold has extended his terms at Liverpool, confirming in a tweet that he has signed a long-term contract, which will keep him at Anfield until 2025.

The Reds are thought to be currently prioritising new contracts for key stars ahead of further incomings in the window beyond former RB Leipzig star, Ibrahima Konate.

“The state the club is in and where I’m at in my career is always a good option for me,” the defender told liverpoolfc.com.

“To extend and make sure I’m here longer is always a good thing. I’m made up.

“It’s the only club I’ve ever really known, so to be here for this amount of time and extending to be here for a longer amount of time is amazing for me and my family.

“It’s a proud moment for me – it always is – signing a new contract here. To be given the trust, like I said before, by the club and the staff is an amazing feeling.”

Signed and sealed. Red born and bred 2025 🤝🔴 pic.twitter.com/7d8fLMv8Hc — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) July 30, 2021

Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah are considered likely candidates to follow in the 22-year-old’s footsteps.

Whilst frustrations around the lack of further transfer business beyond Konate is understandable, it’s equally important that we work to protect the future of the club.

Described as a “future captain” by Jurgen Klopp’s assistant coach, Pep Lijnders, it’s absolutely critical that we’ve looked after one of our brightest talents.

Nonetheless, we at the EOTK still expect the club to engage in further business beyond contracts, with a replacement for former No.5 Gini Wijnaldum absolutely paramount.

