‘I’d like to see…’ – Carragher fires transfer window warning to Liverpool as major concern identified

Ex-Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has suggested that Liverpool could struggle to compete with their big-spending rivals in the Premier League if they fail to bring in a new face in the window.

The club’s capacity to score goals was highlighted as a serious concern, with both Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino having looked off the boil for much of the prior campaign.

“I think in terms of numbers it’s not a problem, I think it is in terms of quality,” the former centre-half was quoted as saying by TEAMtalk.

“If we didn’t bring in another addition it may be difficult to knock Man City off the top, and let’s not forget Chelsea, the European champions, and Manchester United, who have had a great window with (Raphael) Varane and (Jadon) Sancho.

“I’d like to see someone who could get goals, whether that’s from midfield or part of the front three.

“I am just wary a little bit with Liverpool, after last season going into this season, as to whether there are enough goals in the team for them to go and win the title.

“But I am expecting a big season from (Sadio) Mane. He didn’t have his best season but he’s looking really sharp in pre-season, hopefully he can be the guy who can plug that gap in terms of goals.”

The pair redeemed themselves to a degree with their performances near the end of the 2020/21 season, though the club is thought to be interesting in adding a new attacker to the ranks to challenge the starting front-three.

With reports appearing to differ over whether we have the financial flexibility to plug two holes in the squad – in central midfield and the forward line – we may have to take a leap of faith with our available forwards.

On their day, there’s no questioning that our current batch of attackers is one of the leading combinations in Europe.

The return of the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez would certainly help bring the best out of them, as Jurgen Klopp will have the freedom to play a high line with confidence.

Nonetheless, if the option is there, it certainly wouldn’t hurt to add a hungry, young face to the squad to keep Mo Salah and co. on their toes next term.

