Ex-Leicester City star can ‘understand’ Liverpool-linked Tielemans wanting Anfield switch

Former Leicester City star Steve Howey has admitted he could “understand” Youri Tielemans interest in a move to Liverpool but pointed to how well he has been treated at the East Midlands outfit.

The Belgian international has been linked with Jurgen Klopp’s men since the start of the transfer window, with the Reds previously thought to be keen on the midfielder as a potential replacement for ex-No.5 Gini Wijnaldum.

“I understand he might want that move, but at the same time I think Leicester has been really good for him,” the 49-year-old was quoted as saying by FootballFanCast.

Speculation linking the 24-year-old with an Anfield switch has dried up to some extent of late, with a significant asking price presenting something of a barrier to a move.

With a fee in the region of £64m reported by the Daily Mail (via FootballFanCast), our hesitation in the matter (if the asking price is accurate) is certainly understandable given that we’re hoping to attain over £60m in player sales.

Assuming that the figure amassed would be fully available to the recruitment team, we at the EOTK would expect Michael Edwards and co. to be scouring the market for a new midfielder and attacker.

If it comes down to it, however, a replacement for Wijnaldum is the bigger priority of the two given the loss of durability we’ve suffered in the middle of the park.

