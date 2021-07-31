Klopp thinks 25-year-old PL forward ‘would be perfect for Liverpool’ – Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool-linked target Adama Traore “would be perfect” for the club, though negotiations between the Anfield-based outfit and Wolves have yet to begin.

The Reds are reportedly looking to secure a new midfielder and forward this summer, with the side currently working on new contracts for key stars whilst player sales are being conducted.

“There are a lot of links about him. We’re talking about a fantastic player,” the Sky Sports journalist said on Don Robbie’s YouTube channel (via The Sport Review).

“The links about Liverpool are because Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the player. He thinks Traore would be perfect for Liverpool.

“I’m told there are no negotiations between Liverpool and Wolves. It’s because Liverpool first have to sell players.

“[Xherdan] Shaqiri has to leave the club. Let’s see what happens with [Divock] Origi. They’re working to sell players in the coming days before they move.

“They’re working on it and then they want to sign a new attacking player and a new midfielder if they have the right opportunity in August.

“Klopp likes the player but there are no negotiations between the two clubs. There isn’t something imminent for Liverpool as of today.”

READ MORE: Liverpool-linked Wolves attacker was ‘very high’ on Klopp’s transfer target list before Jota signing – Pete O’Rourke

Whilst Klopp is certainly acknowledged to be a fan of the La Masia graduate, we’d have to raise some concerns over the forward’s goalscoring credentials.

Having scored only seven goals in the last three Premier League seasons, Traore doesn’t strike us as being the kind of goalscorer likely to keep our first-choice front-three wary.

The former Dortmund boss does have a gift for turning underappreciated stars into world-beaters, of course, and so it’s possible that a move would be in our interests if the German deems Traore worthy of the famous red shirt.

This year we're up for 'Best Club Content Creator' at @The_FCAs and we'd love your support! If you're a fan of our content, feel free to throw us a vote. Cheers! 💪🔴 ↘️https://t.co/q9asm4bAIH — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) July 30, 2021

#Ep4 of The Red Nets Podcast: Liverpool’s summer plans could upset a lot of fans… BUT Shaqiri’s potential exit leaves the door open for a MAJOR signing