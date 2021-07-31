Lijnders labels Liverpool star ‘frightening’ during pre-season preparations

Pep Lijnders has lavished Diogo Jota praise, describing the Portuguese international’s contributions in pre-season as “frightening”.

The 24-year-old had been handed a break following Portugal’s exit from the European Championship in the Last 16, courtesy of Belgium.

“It’s great Diogo has joined us because you see immediately the speed he has and, at the same time, so much control over his body and the ball,” Jurgen Klopp’s No.2 told liverpoolfc.com.

“It’s frightening. He gives our front line a lot of direction and energy.

“Diogo is not a typical Portuguese winger who receives the ball in his feet and creates dis-organisation with dribbles from outside.

“Diogo is vertical, a second striker in the box, a pure Liverpool winger. He smells the goal, is technically on a high level.

“Especially with our passing game we need Diogo’s movements in behind the last line. He defends on a high level.”

The former Wolves star, purchased for £41m from the West Midlands outfit, rejoined with Liverpool last week, playing a part in the club’s 4-3 defeat to Hertha Berlin earlier in the week.

A remarkable start to life in a red shirt in the prior campaign, registering five goals in his first nine league appearances for Klopp’s men, was unfortunately brought to an end by injury.

Heading into the 2021/22 season, however, we’ve no doubt that Jota will be looking to emulate his bright start to the last term and build momentum for the year.

On their day, our first-choice front-three is unparalleled, and with the Portuguese forward actively pressuring them for a place, there’s no telling what kind of tallies could be racked up.

