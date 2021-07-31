Liverpool have six-player plan following Trent-Alexander Arnold renewal – The Times

Paul Joyce has confirmed Liverpool’s plan to focus on new contracts for key men ranging from Alisson Becker to Sadio Mane.

The Reds recently sorted fresh terms for fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold, extending the Academy graduate’s stay at the club until 2025.

“Liverpool have prioritised new contracts for a number of players this summer, with discussions also ongoing with the likes of Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson and Sadio Mané,” the reliable journalist wrote for The Times.

It’s unclear whether the Merseysiders are waiting to reach a £60m target in player sales before acting once more in the transfer window.

Recent reports appear to have suggested that our recruitment team is struggling to identify the right signing as sides across Europe continue to struggle to address the financial ramifications of COVID-19 (some more so than others).

It would certainly go some way to explaining why we haven’t secured a second signing despite passing the halfway mark of our reported target in sales and are instead focusing on delivering new contracts.

While we at the EOTK can certainly appreciate the importance of tying down players like Alisson and Fabinho down on long-term contracts – given they will hopefully have a long future in the game – the need for a midfield replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, at least, is critical.

