Liverpool-linked Wolves attacker was ‘very high’ on Klopp’s transfer target list before Jota signing – Pete O’Rourke

Pete O’Rourke has claimed that Liverpool-linked target Adama Traore was “very high” on Jurgen Klopp’s “wanted list” before the Reds signed Diogo Jota.

With a new forward thought to be on the wishlist of the Merseysiders’ recruitment team this summer, speculation has linked Jurgen Klopp’s men with a return for the Spanish international.

“I was told last summer Traore was very high on Jurgen Klopp’s wanted list, even before they signed Diogo Jota,” the journalist told The Football Terrace podcast. “Traore’s definitely been on the radar. He would probably suit Liverpool’s style of play with the way they like to play on the break.”

Xherdan Shaqiri is considered likely to face the transfer chop in the window, having already expressed a desire to part ways, with Divock Origi likewise tipped to be sold to make way for further signings beyond Ibrahima Konate.

Having failed to register a single league goal between them, the reality is that we need far better competition for places behind Mo Salah and co.

A full-strength squad should encourage improved performances from the likes of Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino this coming season, who fans will be hoping can continue their positive ends to the 2020/21 campaign.

Nonetheless, it can’t hurt to have an suitable option waiting in the wings to keep the pressure on the front-three and potentially step in if necessary.

#Ep4 of The Red Nets Podcast: Liverpool’s summer plans could upset a lot of fans… BUT Shaqiri’s potential exit leaves the door open for a MAJOR signing