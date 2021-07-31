New report suggests Liverpool are mystery club to have joined race for Euros winner

It has been suggested that Liverpool are the unnamed English outfit to have joined Juventus and fellow Premier League rivals Arsenal in the race for Manuel Locatelli’s signature.

This comes from Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), with the Italian outlet pointing to Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali’s comments regarding interest from an unnamed English side.

The Reds are currently prioritising the renewal of terms for key stars, though it is thought that a midfield replacement for Gini Wijnaldum is desired before the transfer window shuts.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold extending until 2025, it seems increasingly likely that the club won’t move for further additions to the squad until the futures of certain players are guaranteed.

Considering that publications in Italy aren’t set on Liverpool as being the unnamed side in question, however, we wouldn’t be holding our breath just yet over the aforementioned report.

That having been said, should his asking price be close to the £31.5m valuation handed to him, courtesy of Transfermarkt, it’s not necessarily an option beyond our financial reach.

