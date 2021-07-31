Liverpool interested in extending 27-year-old star’s terms; talks begun with super agent – Football Insider

Liverpool are reportedly in the process of negotiating a new contract for key man Fabinho with the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

This comes from Football Insider, with the Brazil international’s current terms set to expire in the summer of 2023.

The former Monaco star has been an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s outfit, with his versatility of immeasurable value to the German as an injury crisis in the backline forced a brief change of role to plug a gap.

After having secured Trent Alexander-Arnold on a long-term contract, keeping other important members of the squad together for as long as possible certainly makes a great deal of sense.

Ideally, of course, we’d hope that the need for further reinforcements isn’t forgotten before the window shuts at the end of August.

That’s not to discount the quality currently on offer, with Liverpool’s first-team more than capable of meeting any challenge.

However, as last term’s injury crisis clearly highlighted, we can ill afford not to invest in depth where appropriate – particularly after Gini Wijnaldum’s exit from the club.

