Exclusive: ‘I am concerned with Liverpool’s lack of business…’ – Ex-Red highlights FSG ‘problem’

Jose Enrique has shared his concern with regard to former club Liverpool’s limited activity in the summer transfer window.

The Reds have already secured the signing of Ibrahima Konate from the Bundesliga, with the recruitment team largely focusing on player exits in the meantime.

“I am concerned with Liverpool’s lack of business in the transfer window so far, the problem with the owners is that we’ve had to sell before buying players in the past – and that seems to still be the case,” the former Newcastle United star told Empire of the Kop.

“The only reason we have players like Alisson and Van Dijk is because we sold Philippe Coutinho. Without that, we wouldn’t have these players and probably the titles they helped us win.

“I believe the signing of Konate was great and it was for the right money, but sometimes you have to go out and spend the big money on the big players.

“Before Alisson and van Dijk arrived, we were contenders to win titles and after they signed, we actually won one. So these kind of players are needed.

“Why can Manchester United go to Real Madrid and sign one of their best players in Raphael Varane and we can’t?”

The Merseysiders are thought to be somewhat reliant on player sales in order to conduct further signings, with The Athletic previously reporting the existence of a £60m target set by the club for player exits.

READ MORE: ‘That’s shocking’ – Former golden boot-winner suggests there could be friction between Klopp and Liverpool hierarchy

Some of the best signings the club has made have resulted, as Enrique points out, from player sales, with the exit of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona helping fund big money moves for Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker.

While it’s frustrating to witness our rivals throwing about money with not a care in the world, it’s equally difficult to ignore the fact that our transfer policy has yielded significant success (generational manager or no).

Credit has to be given to the fact that Liverpool are an extremely well-run club and part of our success boils down to the decision-makers below the owners.

That’s not to overlook the obvious fact that we do need to strengthen, particularly in midfield following the departure of Gini Wijnaldum, though we at the EOTK would be greatly surprised if the recruitment team were to remain empty-handed beyond the close of the window.

EOTK Insider Opinion: What Van Dijk & Gomez’s return means for Liverpool