Fabrizio Romano issues strong response to recent Liverpool rumours regarding Juventus target

Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has responded to rumours circulating regarding Liverpool and Sassuolo star Manuel Locatelli.

The midfielder has been linked with an Anfield switch this summer, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, but it appears Juventus are in the driving seat.

Taking to Twitter, Romano dropped a quote from Pavel Nedved, vice-chairman of the Serie A giants, which states a deal could be completed soon.

“We’re in talks with Sassuolo to sign Locatelli. We’re convinced we made the right bid to reach an agreement, we’re really confident to complete the deal as soon as possible,” the 2003 Ballon d’Or winner said.

Romano then clarified that, despite rumours, ‘Liverpool are NOT in the race‘ for Locatelli.

As is the case every summer, the names of some large clubs are often used as pawns by agents in an attempt to get the deals they want, or to speed them along.

By throwing Liverpool into the mix in the media, even if there’s little concrete interest from Anfield, Juventus and Sassuolo will have taken note and perhaps acted a little differently, with the perceived pressure – and that now appears to indeed be the case.