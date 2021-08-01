Liverpool handed transfer warning over £27m midfielder as injury struggles continue – report

Interested Premier League sides, Liverpool and Arsenal, have been handed a transfer warning regarding Lille star Renato Sanches with the 23-year-old suffering an injury in pre-season.

This comes from L’Equipe (via Sport Witness), with the French outlet claiming that the English top-flight outfits are joined by Barcelona and the Portuguese star’s former club Bayern Munich in tracking the £27m valued (according to Transfermarkt) midfielder.

The injury is the player’s fourth in 18 months, a fact that could raise a red flag for the Reds, particularly given that the club are looking to replace reliable midfield option Gini Wijnaldum.

Given that the Dutch international didn’t miss a single league game for Jurgen Klopp’s men the prior term, the recruitment team may, understandably, have some qualms over signing a midfielder who continues to have his fair share of injury struggles.

With every single midfielder spending some amount of time on the sidelines for Liverpool last season (barring Wijnaldum), Michael Edwards and co. will likely be keen to secure a signing we can genuinely rely upon for the foreseeable future.

