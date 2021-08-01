Liverpool prepare contract for dynamic midfielder with less than 12 months left on current deal – report

Liverpool are reportedly putting together a contract for AC Milan star Franck Kessie, who has less than 12 months left on his current deal.

That’s according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (via Paisley Gates), who claim the Reds are keen on the midfielder and would like to sign him this summer but are willing to wait.

The article linked above states Liverpool are readying a £115,000 per week contract for Kessie, which is a huge upgrade on the reported £36,000 per week he’s on right now.

That being said, hopes the Reds could lure the Ivory Coast international took a hit as Fabrizio Romano revealed new contract talks are ongoing between the player and Milan.

Kessie has previously been touted as a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum for Liverpool – and while that makes some sense, the two midfielders aren’t all that similar.

The Milan man doesn’t have the creative flair the Dutch maestro boasts, but is generally more defensively sound. He’d be a great addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad, but it wouldn’t be like-for-like.