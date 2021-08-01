Liverpool ‘thought about’ signing 19-goal attacker if Shaqiri & Origi had been offloaded quickly – Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Dortmund could have faced more serious competition from Liverpool for Donyell Malen’s signature (who registered 19 league goals last term) had the Reds managed to offload Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi more quickly.

The former has since publicly stated his intention to part ways with the Anfield-based outfit, with the latter likewise linked with a switch away from the club.

“AC Milan followed him [Malen] between October and December of last year but without ever making an offer to PSV Eindhoven, Liverpool only thought about it in case they sold Shaqiri and Origi faster,” the Sky Sports journalist told BenchWarmers. “Dortmund, on the other hand, after selling Sancho closed the deal.”

Having passed the halfway mark for the reported target of £60m in player sales, it’s possible that Jurgen Klopp’s men could soon look to bolster the squad with their second summer signing.

Considering that we’re over our non-homegrown quota, a further signing could be hugely dependent on us first offloading players within that category (including the likes of Loris Karius and co.).

The likes of Saul Niguez and Renato Sanches have both been linked with a move to Merseyside, though we’ve yet to act on our reported interest.

Though our financial limitations have been made expressly clear, should we manage to reach our desired target in player sales, we cannot afford to avoid investing in a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum at the very least, despite the need for extra competition in the forward line.

