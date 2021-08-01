Liverpool’s lack of financial flexibility questioned by ex-PL star

Kevin Phillips has questioned Liverpool’s lack of financial flexibility in the summer transfer window following their recent trophy victories.

The Reds have signed Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig but have yet to add further faces to the squad due to a perceived reliance on player sales.

“You would think that winning trophies would give you the money,” the former Sunderland star told Football Insider. “They have won the Premier League, the Champions League, they should not be worrying about wheeling and dealing.”

The comments were made in response to reports regarding Xherdan Shaqiri’s likely departure from Anfield, with the Swiss international having already stated his intention to seek a new challenge.

“It shows the times we’re all in but that deal for Shaqiri, it’s time for him to move on,“ Phillips added. “He’s been a bit-part player for quite some time a fee of around £15million takes care of a player’s wages for a few years too.”

Though no doubt frustrating when seeing our rivals spend excessive amounts of money to improve their squads, our limited activity in the window is understandable in light of the financial ramifications of COVID-19.

Despite popular opinion, Liverpool do have a significant degree of investment, at least as far as the wage-bill goes, with us possessing the second-highest in the English top-flight.

This will do little to appease fans, of course, with the likes of Manchester City making a £100m bid for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish and Manchester United having already secured Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

