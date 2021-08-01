Manager reveals Blackburn are struggling to replace Liverpool starlet: ‘Not easy to find’

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, and he made quite the impression.

With seven goals and 11 assists in 41 league appearances, the teenager caught the eye in the country’s second tier.

MORE: Fabrizio Romano issues strong response to recent Liverpool rumours regarding Juventus target

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has been speaking about his side’s performances in pre-season – rueing that Elliott is now back at Liverpool, he admits players like the young winger are ‘not easy to find’.

“We need more individual talent, players who can beat players, because we have a lot of hardworking honest players which is a real positive,” he told the Lancashire Telegraph.

“But sometimes the game dictates that you need players with individual talent like [Bradley] Dack brings to our football club when he’s available.

“Harvey Elliott brought that to an extent last year with his individuality and range of passing, they’re not easy to find, you can’t just pluck them out of the air.”

Elliott is expected to remain at Anfield for the upcoming 2021/22 season, so there’s very little chance Jurgen Klopp will sanction a second loan away from the club.

It remains to be seen just how much football the teenager will get, but with the Reds very much involved in the FA and League Cups, he’s sure to not be left twiddling his thumbs.