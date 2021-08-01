‘It’s a real bad look…’ – Ex-PL star confused after plug pulled on move for 22-year-old Liverpool fullback

Kevin Phillips has been left confused with regard to Sunderland’s decision to reportedly pull out of a move for Liverpool star Tony Gallacher.

The Reds are thought to be focusing on sorting out new contracts for key stars whilst encouraging player exits to boost the transfer kitty.

“I’m very interested to find out what happened,” the former Black Cats star told Football Insider.

“There must have been a major issue if they decided to pull out that late.

“You don’t want to bring a player in if he’s not going to be quite right, that’s happened before.

“It’s a huge season for Sunderland, yet again, they need promotion.

“They aren’t the only club that need bodies and they have to get their plans right.

“Pulling out of deals just before the season starts is a blow, Johnson will want to know his starting 11 at this point.

“They will have backup players and I expect they will be brought in before the season starts.

“It’s a real bad look for Sunderland.”

According to the Daily Mail (via Football Insider), the Black Cats decided not to pursue the 22-year-old fullback, potentially suggesting in interest in an alternative option.

With both Kostas Tsimikas and Andy Robertson battling for the left-back spot, it seems unlikely that the Glaswegian will be capable of making the position his own anytime soon.

From our perspective, it’s a shame that Sunderland pulled their move (if the report in question is accurate), though we’ve no doubt the recruitment team will have other avenues to consider to raise revenue.

Of course, if one League One outfit already expressed an interest in the Scot, it’s always possible that another party could take advantage of the side’s change in heart.

