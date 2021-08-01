(Photo) Liverpool stars & their wives holiday together before joining pre-season in Evian

Liverpool trio Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino have taken a short holiday with each-other and their wives, before joining their team-mates for pre-season.

The Reds stars, alongside wives Natalie, Rebeca (who seems to be the OP – via Instagram) and Larissa, have shared a lovely snap of themselves enjoying a meal – which you can see below.

Alisson, Fabinho and Firmino are due to join their Liverpool team-mates in Evian this weekend, so it’s really nice to see them enjoying themselves together before getting back to work.

The Reds are in action next Sunday afternoon against Athletic Bilbao, before getting the new Premier League season underway the following weekend against Norwich.