‘That’s shocking’ – Former golden boot-winner suggests there could be friction between Klopp and Liverpool hierarchy

Kevin Phillips has suggested that there could be friction between Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool hierarchy following reports of the German’s unhappiness with a perceived lack of financial backing from owners Fenway Sports Group.

The Reds have already purchased Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig but have remained inactive beyond player exits in the summer window.

“Why would you try and upset Jurgen Klopp unless there are underlying issues?” the formergolden boot-winner told Football Insider.

“I can’t imagine there are but you never know. Just keep him happy, give him the money. That’s shocking.

“He has to be allowed to go out and sign the players he wants. It’s frustrating for him.

“Look at the drop off last season, he wants to be challenging this season.

“Man City can probably get away without signing anyone, Liverpool can’t.

“In that midfield area, Henderson isn’t getting any younger and Wijnaldum’s gone, they need more in there.

“I’m very interested to see what happens over the next few weeks now.”

The Merseysiders are thought to remain interested in pursuing a new forward and midfielder to bolster the squad.

The financial realities of the pandemic has left many clubs – even Europe’s most renowned heavyweights – struggling to leave their mark on the transfer window.

Though it appears that we’re somewhat reliant on player sales in order to bring in new faces, other reports have suggested that our lack of activity is more due to a failure, as of yet, to identify an appropriate signing.

As the window close draws ever nearer, however, there is an increasing degree of frustration being expressed on social media with regard to Liverpool’s quietness in the window.

Nonetheless, we at the EOTK would be greatly surprised to see the club not make any further additions to the squad, particularly after losing reliable midfield option Gini Wijnaldum.

