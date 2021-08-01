(Video) Curtis Jones megged by fellow Academy graduate in Liverpool training

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones was humbled in the latest session of training at the Reds’ Evian camp in France.

Taking part in a rondo drill, the 20-year-old pressured teen-age full-back Owen Beck for the ball, before being megged.

The Wales youth international has been a surprise package for fans who have watched him during pre-season, putting in performances seemingly ahead of his years.

In the clip, which you can see below, Beck manages to slot the ball through Jones’ legs during a training drill to the sound of some funny reactions – via LFC TV.

