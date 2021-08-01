(Video) Keita & Origi mock Konate for how he locks up his bike at Liverpool training camp

The current crop of Liverpool players aren’t to shy to crack a joke at each-others’ expense – just take a look at any video we’ve shared of Andy Robertson in recent years!

But the latest example concerns new signing Ibou Konate and how he locked up his bike before Reds training in Evian.

The young Frenchman, seemingly coming back from a ride, threw the whole frame over some railings, instead of placing it alongside or underneath.

This caught the attention of Divock Origi and Naby Keita, who readily joked about it with Ibou – all in good fun, of course!

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV…and skip to 0:20.