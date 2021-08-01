Wijnaldum shares message for van Dijk & Gomez as Liverpool duo make fitness comeback

Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez had former Red Gini Wijnaldum in their corners as they made their fitness comebacks earlier this week.

The defenders were brought off the bench for the final 25 minutes against Hertha Berlin to get a run-out – and they were welcome to the pitch warmly by supporters in attendance.

MORE: Exclusive: Liverpool have ‘likely’ received contact over 29-year-old attacker after public announcement

Wijnaldum would have been one of those watching along from home, with a smile – and he took to Twitter to share his thoughts on his former team-mates’ returns to fitness.

Great to see the boys back on the field after such a long time 🙌🏾🙏🏾❤️@VirgilvDijk @J_Gomez97 pic.twitter.com/88TKRWHMc4 — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) July 30, 2021

Gomez and van Dijk will likely not get another chance to play alongside Wijnaldum at club level, but the latter will eventually share the field with Gini again as a team-mate for the Netherlands.

The big man’s return comes as massive news for Dutch football fans, with the national team’s captain a notable absentee from the Oranje’s Euro 2020 squad over the summer.

Wijnaldum acted as the nation’s captain in van Dijk’s absence, but the former Liverpool star will be more than happy to have his ‘big brother’ back on his side when the Netherlands next play.