Championship club hovering as Liverpool to make final Harvey Elliott decision – report

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott has got off to a wonderful start in pre-season with his team-mates, dropping some eye-catching performances in Austria.

The Reds have now relocated to Evian in France and are getting prepared to take on Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna.

Elliott’s short-term future at the club is set to be decided once these friendly fixtures have been wrapped up, according to the Sheffield Star.

The above outlet claims downed side Sheffield United are keen on the Liverpool winger and would be interested in taking him on loan for the 2021/22 season.

Empire of the Kop understands Jurgen Klopp likes the idea of keeping Elliott around this term, and that is indeed what he intends on doing.

Whether there is an unknown factor behind the scenes remains to be seen, but Xherdan Shaqiri is notably still with Liverpool, despite serious interest from Serie A side Lazio – there may not be room for two left-footed right-wingers in the squad…