Eduardo Camavinga open to free transfer next summer as Liverpool tipped to beat Madrid – reports

Liverpool are reportedly one of several clubs keeping tabs on Rennes starlet Eduardo Camavinga.

That’s according to the Express, who claim the Reds could be ahead of others in the queue – such as Real Madrid – after Gini Wijnaldum’s exit earlier this summer.

The above report states because of the Dutchman’s departure, Jurgen Klopp has a free spot in his midfield that could be reserved for Camavinga.

With regards to the ongoing rumours linking the young Frenchman with a move away from Rennes, Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently revealed to BenchWarmers the player is in no rush to resolve his future and is open to the idea of moving in a free transfer next summer.

It’s unclear just how serious Liverpool’s interest is in Camavinga, or indeed even if the rumours are true.

One thing that is for near-certainty is that Klopp will be exploring what’s possible in the transfer market – with an eye on trying to find someone who could fill Wijnaldum’s boots.