Ibou Konate reveals impact Liverpool training is having on his sleep: ‘I am tired’

Summer signing Ibou Konate has been speaking about his first few weeks as a Liverpool player.

In an interview with the club’s official website, the young Frenchman revealed he is sleeping well because he’s left knackered after sessions.

“We are here, we are a good and big team and we have to run and we have to win the intensity in the games. For this, the training is hard but when the work is hard we will be better,” said Konate.

“I’m sleeping well because I have to sleep and don’t have a choice! When I go to my bed I am tired and I have to sleep. I sleep immediately!”

It’s not a big surprise to hear Ibou is having to adapt to the gruelling training schedule at Liverpool, with Fabinho notably given an extended ’embedding period’ after signing for the Reds.

The Reds are pushed hard, this is no news, but Konate has stressed that he’s happy with his team-mates and is having no problems speaking with them.

“I am very happy to start my first minutes with the team,” he added. “I have a good relationship with all the players in the team and for this, I am very happy to be here.

“I can speak French with some players, but I can also speak English with other players – and German, too. It is easy to speak with the players and communicate, I don’t have a problem with this.”