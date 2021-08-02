Jamie Carragher disagrees with Rio Ferdinand on Harry Kane ‘tactics’

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has weighed in on the developing situation around Harry Kane and Tottenham Hotspur.

The England captain has failed to report to training today, as initially reported by Sky Sports, in what appears to be a move to engineer a transfer away from Spurs.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the situation, appearing to somewhat defend Kane’s ‘tactics’ – to use Rio’s words.

In a follow-up to a tweet in which he said the reaction from the media would be different if it were Paul Pogba skipping training, the 42-year-old said what Kane – if the rumours are to be believed – isn’t doing anything wrong by forcing a move away.

Carragher saw this and offered his own thoughts, in direct response to Ferdinand, saying the England captain should show his club more respect.

‘It is wrong not to turn up for training. We all know he wants to go [and] can totally understand why. But Harry should not ruin his name or relationship with the supporters who idolise him just to get the move. Spurs will always be his club,’ the Liverpool icon tweeted.

We at Empire of the Kop can only feel for Spurs fans in the current situation – we’ve been there before, with players trying to force a move away and it can be gut-wrenching. Hopefully Kane goes abroad and doesn’t improve a rival, if he does indeed move this summer.