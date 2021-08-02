Jurgen Klopp advised to sign star Italian duo by former Liverpool defender

Former Liverpool full-back Glen Johnson has advised his old club to sign Euro 2020 winners Lorenzo Insigne and Marco Verratti.

The Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain stars were crucial cogs in their nation’s continental triumph over the summer, and Johnson fancies them to do a job at Anfield.

Speaking to Bettingodds.com, the former England international recognised he’s named two massive players – but stresses the biggest stars deliver silverware.

“I really like Lorenzo Insigne,” Johnson said, when asked who Jurgen Klopp should target this summer.

“He’s been brilliant for years, but he performed very well during the Euros. I just enjoy the way he plays and I think he would suit Liverpool, too.

“I like Marco Verratti as well. They’re two huge names so it’s not rocket science choosing them as ideal signings for Liverpool.

“During the Euros you could see both of their desire to win and that’s what’s needed if you’re going to win league titles. You need those sorts of characters.”

As Johnson rightly pointed out, both Insigne and Verratti are prominent names in world football and would obviously improve any squad they join.

Interestingly, Liverpool have previously been linked with a move for the Napoli captain, so maybe Glen will get his wish someday…