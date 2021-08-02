La Liga club worried Liverpool could lure midfielder away; deal could cost just £26m – report

Real Betis are reportedly concerned interest from Liverpool in midfielder Guido Rodriguez could force them to act this summer.

That’s according to Spanish outlet La Razon, via SportWitness, who claim manager Manuel Pellegrini could sanction a deal at just €30 million (£26 million), despite the player having a whopping €80 million release clause.

The above report claims Jurgen Klopp could see Rodriguez as a potential replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, who joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer earlier this summer.

Which strikes us at Empire of the Kop as a little odd, given Guido is much more of a defensive player than the Dutchman.

That being said, the Argentine star’s class if there for all to see – he played six games for his nation this summer on their way to a first Copa America triumph since 1993.

Betis would consider selling the midfielder to lighten their wage bill as they look to add a new defender to their ranks, as per the above report by La Razon.