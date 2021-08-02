Liverpool had two massive bids turned down for Euro 2020 winner – report

Liverpool have had two huge bids turned down for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa this summer.

That’s according to the typically reliable Florian Plettenberg, who claims both the Reds and fellow Premier League side Chelsea offered £85 million for the Italy star.

As per the above report, all bids for Chiesa were turned down by Juventus, including two inquiries by Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, given the player doesn’t want to move away from Turin.

This news comes as a bit of a surprise – and that’s mainly because of the massive fee mentioned…

Obviously, it wouldn’t be the first time Liverpool have offered such a large amount for one player, but as many reports state FSG are unwilling to sanction incomings without a few sales, it certainly isn’t what we at Empire of the Kop expected to hear from a typically spot-on source in Plettenberg.

That being said, if the Reds are truly that keen on Chiesa, it should excite fans as he’s an absolute gem already playing at the very top…