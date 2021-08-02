Liverpool set to rival Spurs & Leeds for Euro 2020 star; deal could cost £34m – reports

Liverpool are reportedly one of four Premier League sides who have requested information from Sampdoria on Mikkel Damsgaard.

The midfielder shone at Euro 2020, notably scoring a cracker of a goal against England for Denmark in the tournament’s semi-final.

Italian outlet SportMediaSet claim Liverpool, Spurs, Leeds and Aston Villa have all touched based with Sampdoria for Damsgaard.

The above report states the Serie A outfit could do with cashing in on some of their players as they identify their own transfer targets.

Liverpool have previously been told it’ll take £34 million to sign Damsgaard this summer, as the Reds attempt to raise around £60 million from sales of their own.

That’s according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, via the Daily Mirror, who claim Jurgen Klopp could see the 21-year-old as an exciting project.