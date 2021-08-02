(Photos) Wijnaldum makes PSG debut; former LFC star looks weird in different kit

Former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum made his debut for Paris Saint-Germain over the weekend.

The Dutchman took to Twitter to share a couple of photographs from the match against Lille in the French super cup.

Wijnaldum explained he was disappointed to have lost the fixture 1-0, but was happy to get his first minutes for PSG.

Liverpool fans will take one look at the photographs below and recognise just how weird it is to see Gini wearing another club’s kit.

Disappointing result, but glad I played my first minutes in the team. pic.twitter.com/0rZa3KHlmw — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) August 1, 2021