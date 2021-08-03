Liverpool ‘favourites’ to sign Saul Niguez this summer; deal could rise to €50m – report

Liverpool are reportedly ‘favourites’ to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez this summer, alongside rivals Manchester United.

That’s according to renowned Spanish outlet SPORT, via Paisley Gates, who claim officials believe the deal could cost as much as €50 million (~£43m).

Saul will not be available cheaply this summer, and that’s primarily because his current contract still has four years remaining on it.

The above report states it’d take a minimum of €40 million (~£35m) to get the deal over the line, which is a fraction of the Spaniard’s whopping €150 million release clause.

Liverpool have been continually linked with a move for Saul throughout the summer transfer window, but the story hasn’t progressed much since the initial links.

A recent line from Fabrizio Romano states both the Reds and Premier League rivals Chelsea are keen on making a move for the midfielder, should a proposed deal with Barcelona fall through…