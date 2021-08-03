Liverpool linked with surprise move for hot-shot Canadian forward

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Lille striker Jonathan David.

The player is said to be ‘very high’ on Jurgen Klopp’s shortlist, as per the typically reliable Matthew Scianitti of TSN Sports.

MORE: Super-computer predicts where Liverpool will finish in the 2021/22 Premier League table

The above report states Lille may look to part ways with David this summer to generate funds to ease financial woes.

Liverpool have previously been linked with a move for the Canada international – before the signing of Diogo Jota, The Athletic reported the Reds were keen on the then Gent forward.

David would ultimately sign for Lille and help the French side claim the Ligue 1 title over Paris Saint-Germain, scoring 13 goals.

It’s no surprise to hear Liverpool could be in the market for another striker this summer, after struggling to find the back of the net at times last term.

David would undoubtedly be a stellar addition to Klopp’s roster, and the Reds are believed to have asked to be kept in the loop regarding his long-term future at Lille.