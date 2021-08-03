Napoli interested in Divock Origi, but face competition from Premier League club – report

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has reportedly attracted the attention of both Napoli and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

That’s according to the Mirror, who claim a loan deal is possible for the Belgian as the Reds’ asking price is a little too steep for some.

The Athletic report Liverpool are willing to part ways with Origi at the tune of £20 million, which has put off some interested parties.

Interest from Wolves in Origi isn’t all that new – with media outlets in Div’s native Belgium reporting as much over the winter.

The 26-year-old has seen his role at Liverpool diminish over the last couple of years, making just nine Premier League appearances in 2020/21.

It’s a far cry from the Champions League-winning season of 2019, when Origi helped his side claim the European title with some outstanding goals – a move away could be the best thing for everyone involved.