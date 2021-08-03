(Photo) Two more stars join Liverpool pre-season training camp

Fabinho and Bobby Firmino have joined their Liverpool team-mates at the Reds’ pre-season training camp in Evian.

The Brazilian duo had been granted an extra break to ensure they’re fit and ready to go for the start of the new season.

Fabinho, Firmino and Alisson were all in action until recent, representing Brazil in the Copa America – which was claimed by Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

The two former-most have been photographed at Liverpool’s training camp in France, and they look buzzing to be back.