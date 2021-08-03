Super-computer predicts where Liverpool will finish in the 2021/22 Premier League table

A super-computer has predicted that Liverpool will finish above Manchester United in the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The downside is the same source also predicts the Reds will finish beneath Man City and Chelsea!

According to Bettingexpert.com‘s calculations, via MSN, the reigning Premier League champions will take the title once again this term

That obviously comes as bad news for Liverpool, who are expected to be a considerable force again in 2021/22, after the fitness recoveries of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Thankfully, it is just a super-computer’s prediction! *Gulp…*

Man United are slated to take fourth spot, after Liverpool, while at the other end of the table Norwich City, Watford and Brentford are expected to go down.

The Reds get their new season underway with a trip to Carrow Road next weekend as they hope to start the 2021/22 with a positive result.