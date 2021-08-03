(Video) Mo Salah’s funny reaction to Ibou Konate’s crossbar challenge fail in Liverpool training

The Liverpool players are enjoying pre-season, but have now moved from Austria to France and are currently posted up in Evian.

Bobby Firmino and Fabinho have joined the lads as they make their preparations ahead of the new season.

To spice things up a little bit, Jurgen Klopp had an intriguing new drill for his players to try out in a recent training session, which included hitting a crossbar.

Ibou Konate, cheered on by his team-mates, attempted but missed the woodwork, which caused Mo Salah to fall to the floor in response, jovially, of course – it’s good to see the lads enjoying themselves!

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV – and skip to 5:25…