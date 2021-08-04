Liverpool fans have Mbappe, Grealish and West Ham star as their top three dream signings

Liverpool fans have reportedly identified Kylian Mbappe, Jack Grealish and West Ham United’s Declan Rice as their three dream signings for the summer window.

This is claimed by Sky Bet, who tweeted the top three potential signings the Reds and their top four Premier League rivals’ supporters supposedly want their club to complete.

Business is looming 💼 These Premier League fans are looking to their clubs to turn up the dial in the transfer window ✍️🪟 Here's the top three most desired acquisitions for the four richest clubs 💸 #FanHopeSurvey pic.twitter.com/sGPPpJ816K — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) August 3, 2021

Jurgen Klopp’s men have long-been linked with the PSG star, though a move seems somewhat unlikely given the financial restrictions imposed on the Merseysiders’ spending power.

READ MORE: (Video) Curtis Jones wows teammates with unorthodox volley in pre-season training

It’s somewhat surprising to see the Hammers man file out in third place, with all three of the players identified likely beyond our financial capabilities.

Rice has been previously linked with an Anfield switch when it became increasingly clear that Gini Wijnaldum would run down his contract at Liverpool, however, the considerable asking price David Moyes’ men are entitled to attach will mean that other avenues must be considered.

There’s a possibility that a move for Mbappe could occur closer to the point at which his contract is due to expire in the summer of 2022, if the World Cup-winner doesn’t agree new terms before that point (and if his wages are affordable).

But as things stand, it’s highly unlikely that the fans’ wishes will be fulfilled this summer.

This year we're up for 'Best Club Content Creator' at @The_FCAs and we'd love your support! If you're a fan of our content, feel free to throw us a vote. Cheers! 💪🔴 ↘️https://t.co/q9asm4bAIH — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) July 30, 2021

Liverpool fans are baffled as to why the club hasn’t tried to hijack Arsenal’s move for a Bobby Firmino regen