Liverpool fans have Mbappe, Grealish and West Ham star as their top three dream signings

Liverpool fans have reportedly identified Kylian Mbappe, Jack Grealish and West Ham United’s Declan Rice as their three dream signings for the summer window.

This is claimed by Sky Bet, who tweeted the top three potential signings the Reds and their top four Premier League rivals’ supporters supposedly want their club to complete.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have long-been linked with the PSG star, though a move seems somewhat unlikely given the financial restrictions imposed on the Merseysiders’ spending power.

It’s somewhat surprising to see the Hammers man file out in third place, with all three of the players identified likely beyond our financial capabilities.

Rice has been previously linked with an Anfield switch when it became increasingly clear that Gini Wijnaldum would run down his contract at Liverpool, however, the considerable asking price David Moyes’ men are entitled to attach will mean that other avenues must be considered.

There’s a possibility that a move for Mbappe could occur closer to the point at which his contract is due to expire in the summer of 2022, if the World Cup-winner doesn’t agree new terms before that point (and if his wages are affordable).

But as things stand, it’s highly unlikely that the fans’ wishes will be fulfilled this summer.

