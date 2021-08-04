Liverpool hand Alisson Becker new long-term contract

Liverpool have handed shotstopper Alisson Becker a new long-term contract, with the player agreeing a six-year extension that will keep him at Anfield until 2027.

The former Roma No.1 joins the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho in committing to the Merseysiders for the long haul.

“I think I didn’t waste too much time to think about that. It’s something we just built in those last three years, the confidence, the trust that I have in the club and the club has in myself,” the Brazil international told liverpoolfc.com.

“Me and my family, we are really happy here. My kids are settled in England, in a different country, but they are growing up in that way.

“So we are really happy. I’m really glad that I can keep going on with my work here, doing a good job here. So, I’m really happy to make this decision – that is not hard for me.”

He’s a ‘keeper… 🤩@Alissonbecker has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds 😁🙌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 4, 2021

Official and confirmed. Alisson signs a new contract with Liverpool until June 2027, total agreement announced by club statement today. 🔴 #LFC #Alisson pic.twitter.com/xRH4CGLyty — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2021

The Reds have several remaining key stars that the club is said to be keen on handing fresh terms, including top-scorer Mo Salah and talismanic centre-half Virgil van Dijk.

It’s fantastic news that we’ll be keeping hold of the world-class 28-year-old for his best years as the Liverpool hierarchy continues to move quickly in securing the future of our most talented options.

We’ll be keen to see this window not entirely defined by player exits and contracts of course, with there remaining a pressing need for us to identify and secure a reliable replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

For now, however, we at the Empire of the Kop are delighted that we’ll be seeing Alisson between the sticks for the next six years.

