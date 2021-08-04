Liverpool-linked £20m target’s boss appears to leave door open for summer exit – report

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker appeared not to rule out an exit for Liverpool-linked forward Arnaut Danjuma, with the Cherries thought to be wanting a figure beyond £20m for the attacker’s services.

The coach’s comments were noted by FourFourTwo, with the Reds said to be continuing their search for a new forward in the current window.

“Obviously we are in a transfer window at this moment in time. The club have rejected a bid for Arnie,” the former Fulham boss was quoted as saying.

“But, like everything, I sit here and you have a good quality player in your side. It goes for every player doesn’t it, in the team?

“The transfer window is open. We will have to see. Once it’s said and done, we will see what happens

As the outlet have rightly noted, Liverpool do need some extra attacking firepower just to compensate for the period in which both Sadio Mane and Mo Salah will be lost to the African Cup of Nations.

It’s possible, of course, that the pair will only be away for a couple of games, with Jurgen Klopp’s men only involved in two league games (Brentford and Crystal Palace) during the period in which the international tournament takes place.

Beyond the demands of the competition, however, it’s worth considering the poor form experienced by Bobby Firmino and the Senegalese international last term, with Salah carrying the load when it came to goals.

This is without taking into account the lack of proper competition for places provided by backup options Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri and Taki Minamino last term.

Though the latter seems unlikely to be offloaded in the current window, there’s an argument to be had for the former pair being sold on, not least of all due to their failure to collectively amass a single league goal in the prior campaign.

Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott will be solid contenders for first-team minutes in the upcoming season, however, Liverpool do need more reliable alternatives on offer to put pressure on the front-three and keep the likes of Mane and Firmino on their toes.

Though Danjuma would be something of a surprise solution in that regard, we certainly can’t knock the recruitment team’s eyes when it comes to unlikely signings, as prior moves for the likes of Andy Robertson and Gini Wijnaldum have demonstrated.

