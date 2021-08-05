German club slap lofty price-tag on hot-shot starlet amid Liverpool interest

Schalke have reportedly slapped a €8 million price tag on 20-year-old American striker Matthew Hoppe.

The United States international was recently involved in the Gold Cup, scoring his first goal for his country against Jamaica in the quarter-finals.

Liverpool have recently been linked with a move for Hoppe, as Transfermarkt.de previously report – but Spurs and Norwich are also said to be keen.

According to BILD, Schalke, who will ply their trade in the 2. Bundesliga this coming season, want €8 million for the striker.

Hoppe has managed six goals in 24 appearances for the German side thus far, and is highly regarded in his homeland and across Europe.

A potential move for the United States international could be a non-starter, though, as Schalke’s asking price seems a little overinflated – especially with just two years remaining on his current contract.