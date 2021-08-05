Liverpool just banked seven-figure fee without selling a player, thanks to Manchester City

Michael Edwards has done it again! Liverpool have just pocketed around £2 million without selling a single player.
Danny Ings’ transfer to Aston Villa was recently announced and the Reds are in line for a 20% cut of the profit on the reported £30 million fee.
Liverpool had the sell-on clause inserted into the striker’s deal when he left Anfield in 2019 in a £20 million move, as reported by James Pearce.
It comes as an unexpected and significant boost for the Reds, especially with FSG’s purse strings seemingly tighter than usual this summer.
The £2 million could be thrown straight into Jurgen Klopp’s transfer kitty, bringing the total incomings this window to around £25 million.
Liverpool likely have Manchester City to thank for the unexpected windfall, with a high-profile £100 million move for Villa captain Jack Grealish expected to be completed soon.
Stupid tool, had nothing to do with Manchester City, City haven’t even signed Grealish yet so no money has exchanged clubs. zings was signed with Villa’s money and Villa would have signed ings regardless, your obsession with Manchester City is pathetic, grow up.
What jack grealish transfer to Man. City got to do with LFC getting easy money???? And it is not even materialise yet…