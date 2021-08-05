Liverpool just banked seven-figure fee without selling a player, thanks to Manchester City

Michael Edwards has done it again! Liverpool have just pocketed around £2 million without selling a single player.

Danny Ings’ transfer to Aston Villa was recently announced and the Reds are in line for a 20% cut of the profit on the reported £30 million fee.

Liverpool had the sell-on clause inserted into the striker’s deal when he left Anfield in 2019 in a £20 million move, as reported by James Pearce.

It comes as an unexpected and significant boost for the Reds, especially with FSG’s purse strings seemingly tighter than usual this summer.

The £2 million could be thrown straight into Jurgen Klopp’s transfer kitty, bringing the total incomings this window to around £25 million.

Liverpool likely have Manchester City to thank for the unexpected windfall, with a high-profile £100 million move for Villa captain Jack Grealish expected to be completed soon.