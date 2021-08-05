Liverpool trio handed starts against Bologna immediately after re-joining training

Liverpool’s Brazilian trio, Alisson, Fabinho and Bobby Firmino, have been handed their first starts of pre-season against Bologna.

Joe Gomez is also slated to start against the Serie A side, which is his first in over nine months.

Starting alongside the quartet for Liverpool is Ibou Konate, Neco Williams, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri and Taki Minamino.

Virgil van Dijk made his first long-awaited start after ten months against Bologna in the first 60-minute match, and clocked in just over 40 minutes.

Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane were the goal-scorers in the first XI’s dominating 2-0 win over the Italians.

Bologna aren’t quite as far along in their pre-season preparations as the Reds, so the two snappy fixtures are more glorified training exercises than genuine matches.