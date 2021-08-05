Southampton turn to Liverpool for Danny Ings replacement; deal could cost £20m – reports

Former Liverpool striker Danny Ings has left Southampton for Aston Villa, as confirmed earlier this week.

The Saints are now reportedly looking to Anfield for a replacement for their hot-shot forward, and have identified Divock Origi as a potential target.

That’s according to Metro journalist Daniel Nielson, who claims the Belgian has attracted the interest of Southampton.

Reports were rife earlier this week, claiming Liverpool are holding out for £20 million for Origi and have turned down an offer worth half of that from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ings’ transfer to Villa is believed to have set back the West Midlands outfit £30 million, which definitely won’t fall on deaf ears at Anfield.

It remains to be seen if Southampton will actually make a move for Origi this summer, but should a deal be struck, the Reds will likely need to find a new striker of their own before the window shuts.