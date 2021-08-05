(Video) Diogo Jota shows expert composure to score for Liverpool after brilliant press

Get in! Liverpool have taken an early lead against Bologna (first game) through Diogo Jota.
In truth, the opposition defenders made a hash of it, but the Portugal star kept his composure and tucked away the chance.
Liverpool pressed the Bologna back-line and nicked possession of the ball, affording Jota the chance.
The forward made no mistake from close-range, finishing calmly to give his side the lead.
Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV.
GOAL! Diogo Jota! 7’
Some great pressure to win the ball back & a great composure from Diogo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/43F1f32v8y
— Ben (@SMXLFC) August 5, 2021
⚽️| Jota looking sharp early on! pic.twitter.com/CqQXuEALkt
— The Kopite (@TheKopiteOFF) August 5, 2021