(Video) Remembering when Ray Clemence got a standing ovation from the Kop as a Spurs player

Liverpool legend Ray Clemence would have been 73 today and we at Empire of the Kop wanted to look back at a moment that encapsulates just how special a man he was.

The Skegness native played 665 games for the Reds in 14 years, keeping an astonishing 323 clean sheets and claiming 13 major honours along the way.

Clemence left Liverpool for Spurs when he was 33 and his first return to Anfield was special, as he received a booming standing ovation from the Kop.

There aren’t many men in football like Ray – an absolute giant of our club and Spurs – and the footage below shows how adored he is by his fans.

Take a look…