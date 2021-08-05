(Video) Sadio Mane makes it 2-0 to Liverpool with poacher’s goal as Bologna collapse defensively

Get in! Liverpool have made it 2-0 against Bologna (first game) through Sadio Mane.

Diogo Jota opened the scoring early on, capitalising on some poor defending, and his team-mate has copied him!

Bologna gave the ball away cheaply, which was picked up on by Mane, who made no mistake from close-range.

The Senegal superstar snatched onto the loose ball and tucked it beyond the opposition goalkeeper to make it 2-0 to Liverpool.

