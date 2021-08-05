(Video) Sadio Mane makes it 2-0 to Liverpool with poacher’s goal as Bologna collapse defensively

Get in! Liverpool have made it 2-0 against Bologna (first game) through Sadio Mane.
Diogo Jota opened the scoring early on, capitalising on some poor defending, and his team-mate has copied him!
Bologna gave the ball away cheaply, which was picked up on by Mane, who made no mistake from close-range.
The Senegal superstar snatched onto the loose ball and tucked it beyond the opposition goalkeeper to make it 2-0 to Liverpool.
Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV.
Mane makes it 2-0
Bologna cannot play out from the back at all
— CF Comps (@CF_Comps9) August 5, 2021
Sadio Mane scores the second goal for @LFC #LiverpoolFC pic.twitter.com/RiSKnuU8sK
— 𝙰𝚕𝚎𝚔𝚜𝚊𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚛 🧢 (@vvdijk4lfc) August 5, 2021