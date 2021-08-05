(Video) Minamino scores classy Liverpool goal after brilliant build-up play by Shaqiri

Get in! Liverpool have taken an early lead against Bologna (second game) through Takumi Minamino.

The Japan star was absolutely clinical in his finish, following some brilliant build-up play by Xherdan Shaqiri.

MORE: Liverpool trio handed starts against Bologna immediately after re-joining training

Minamino beat the offside trap to latch on an intelligent ball from the Swiss flyer, and he made no mistake once he was in on goal.

The Liverpool forward stroked the ball beyond the Bologna goalkeeper to make it 1-0.

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV.

GOAL! Minamino! 14’ A brilliant finish from Taki, a goal from nothing! pic.twitter.com/k59Fhy4Ne2 — Ben (@SMXLFC) August 5, 2021