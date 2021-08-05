(Video) Minamino scores classy Liverpool goal after brilliant build-up play by Shaqiri

Get in! Liverpool have taken an early lead against Bologna (second game) through Takumi Minamino.
The Japan star was absolutely clinical in his finish, following some brilliant build-up play by Xherdan Shaqiri.
MORE: Liverpool trio handed starts against Bologna immediately after re-joining training
Minamino beat the offside trap to latch on an intelligent ball from the Swiss flyer, and he made no mistake once he was in on goal.
The Liverpool forward stroked the ball beyond the Bologna goalkeeper to make it 1-0.
Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV.
南野🇯🇵のゴールでリヴァプール先制！
2回戦目
Liverpool 1-0 Bologna
#LFC #Minamino #Taki #Goal
pic.twitter.com/OaS5rKxErN
— 🇪🇬 Merseyside's Egypt King 🇪🇬 (@ynwa__mo11) August 5, 2021
GOAL! Minamino! 14’
A brilliant finish from Taki, a goal from nothing! pic.twitter.com/k59Fhy4Ne2
— Ben (@SMXLFC) August 5, 2021
Minamino goal pic.twitter.com/XQAJjlqotL
— LiverPaul (@Liver_Paul_FC) August 5, 2021
Enjoyed both games tbf, lots of chances created and we pressed very high again, defensively looked solid in both games. The fringe players seemed more energetic today, a boot up the arse maybe from Klopp………..no injuries all good.